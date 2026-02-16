Gwinnett fugitive arrested for assault, home invasion and child cruelty
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County deputies have arrested a man wanted for several violent crimes, including a home invasion and cruelty to children.
What we know:
Deputies, with help from US Marshals, apprehended Keleeyus Maquareus Long in Norcross on Feb. 11.
Long was wanted on warrants for the following:
- Aggravated assault
- Armed robbery
- Home invasion (1st degree)
- Three counts of rape
- Aggravated sodomy
- False imprisonment
- Cruelty to children (3rd degree)
- Theft by taking (South Fulton police)
He is held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide details on the incidents that led to the charges.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.