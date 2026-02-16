Gwinnett fugitive arrested for assault, home invasion and child cruelty

article

The Brief Authorities have arrested a Gwinnett County fugitive wanted for several violent crimes. Keleeyus Maquareus Long was arrested in Norcross on Feb. 11. US Marshals assisted in apprehending Long.



Gwinnett County deputies have arrested a man wanted for several violent crimes, including a home invasion and cruelty to children.

What we know:

Deputies, with help from US Marshals, apprehended Keleeyus Maquareus Long in Norcross on Feb. 11.

Long was wanted on warrants for the following:

Aggravated assault

Armed robbery

Home invasion (1st degree)

Three counts of rape

Aggravated sodomy

False imprisonment

Cruelty to children (3rd degree)

Theft by taking (South Fulton police)

He is held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide details on the incidents that led to the charges.