Expand / Collapse search

Gwinnett fugitive arrested for assault, home invasion and child cruelty

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 16, 2026 3:06pm EST
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Keleeyus Maquareus Long is accused of several violent crimes including rape, home invasion and child cruelty. (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Authorities have arrested a Gwinnett County fugitive wanted for several violent crimes. 
    • Keleeyus Maquareus Long was arrested in Norcross on Feb. 11.
    • US Marshals assisted in apprehending Long. 

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County deputies have arrested a man wanted for several violent crimes, including a home invasion and cruelty to children. 

What we know:

Deputies, with help from US Marshals, apprehended Keleeyus Maquareus Long in Norcross on Feb. 11. 

Long was wanted on warrants for the following:

  • Aggravated assault 
  • Armed robbery
  • Home invasion (1st degree) 
  • Three counts of rape
  • Aggravated sodomy
  • False imprisonment
  • Cruelty to children (3rd degree)
  • Theft by taking (South Fulton police) 

He is held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide details on the incidents that led to the charges. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. 

Gwinnett CountySouth FultonCrime and Public SafetyNews