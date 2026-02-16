Atlanta's Amore e Amore co-founder Giovanni Ferro dies

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Giovanni Ferro (Courtesy of Amore e Amore)

Giovanni Ferro, the visionary chef and co-founder of Amore e Amore in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, has died, according to the restaurant’s public relations team.

Ferro, known affectionately as "Professor" Giovanni, helped build the beloved Italian restaurant alongside Gale "Mama" Parker in 2000. Originally opened as Il Localino, the restaurant quickly gained a reputation for its old-world charm, theatrical dining room and deeply personal hospitality.

"It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Professor Giovanni Ferro," the restaurant posted on Instagram. "There is simply no way to sum up the impact he made on all of our lives."

Ferro was known for stopping at every table and treating guests like family. His larger-than-life personality and commitment to creating a romantic, joyful dining experience became the hallmark of the restaurant.

In 2021, Il Localino was reimagined as Amore e Amore. While maintaining its classic Italian menu, the restaurant became known for immersive seasonal décor, including elaborate Valentine’s installations and its annual North (Highland) Pole holiday transformation.

The restaurant is closed Tuesday but will reopen Wednesday for its monthlong Valentine’s experience. A celebration of life is planned for this spring, with details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Ferro’s memory.

Amore e Amore is located at 467 N. Highland Ave. NE in Atlanta.