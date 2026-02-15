Man facing charges in shooting outside closed Atlanta dental office

article

The Brief A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta that happened on Saturday afternoon. David Mays, 73, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police have not publicly identified the deceased.



A 73-year-old man is facing charges after a deadly shooting outside a building in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

David Mays is accused of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Mays is booked at the Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta police responded to a building in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Drive SW around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a person shot, authorities said.

A FOX 5 camera crew captured video showing the location that appears to be a closed dental office with a sign reading "Dr. David Mays Dentist" out front.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was not breathing and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased on the scene, police said.

A man was detained on the scene for questioning Saturday, although police have not confirmed whether that person was Mays.

An investigation being led by the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit is ongoing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of MLK Dr. SW on February 14, 2026, where they found a man deceased. The location appears to be a closed dental office. (Photo: FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting and the victim has not been publicly identified.