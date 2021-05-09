Police arrest 'dangerous' man accused of crimes against children

Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man described as dangerous and accused of committing crimes against children.

Authorities said Ronnie Floyd Maxwell is behind bars after he was apprehended Saturday.

Newton County deputies arrested Maxwell after putting out a public plea for information.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office considered him as "armed and dangerous.

"We thank all those who took the time to share and like our social media post, those who helped spread the word throughout the community, and those who provided us with any and all information regarding his whereabouts."

