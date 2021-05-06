'Armed and dangerous' Newton County man wanted for 'multiple crimes against children,

article

Deputies say they are searching for a Newton County man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Ronnie Floyd Maxwell is wanted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for wanted for multiple crimes against children, deputies said.

Maxwell is described by deputies as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a shaved head, and blue eyes.

Maxwell is listed on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Sex Offender Registry for a 2003 aggravated child molestation conviction.

Deputies are asking anyone who sees Maxwell to not approach, but call 911, Cpl. Grijalva at 678-410-5916, or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 678-625-5007.

