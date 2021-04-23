Police: Armed man arrested in standoff at Atlanta apartments

article

A suspect is in custody after an armed standoff with police at an Atlanta apartment complex Friday morning.

Officials say shortly after 10 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place SW after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man armed with a rifle who was shooting from a nearby apartment complex.

Other investigators who were on the scene on an unrelated call saw the suspect flee into an apartment, and officers surrounded the location.

After a short time, the suspect left the apartment and surrendered to police without further incident.

Investigators are not releasing the identity of the suspect or any possible charges at this time.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

