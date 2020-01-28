Police: Armed gang leader arrested in Marietta

The FBI and Georgia law enforcement have arrested an accused leader of a notorious criminal street gang Tuesday morning.

Officials say Tony Meneffee was a leader of the street gang known as Dem Marietta Boys. (Marietta Police Department)

Law enforcement officials say that members of the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Cobb County police, and City of Marietta police arrested Tony L. Menefee, also known as "Brim Major" at 6 a.m Tuesday.

Investigators say Menefee is an identified member of the gang "Dem Marietta Boys" and "Brim Bloods."

Meneffee is the 10th member of the gang who has been arrested in the four-year investigation.

MORE: 17 arrested in Gwinnett County gang investigation

The suspected gang leader is now in a Federal Detention Holding Facility in Atlanta after being charged with VGCSA intent to distribute MDMA, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, violation of the Criminal Street Gang Act, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a drug user.

The Brim Bloods gang, which originally began in the Ocean View Hills of San Diego, has been active for over 10 years in Georgia and has been connected to prostitution, robbery, assaults, gun sales, drug trafficking, and murder, officials said.