17 arrested in Gwinnett County gang investigation

A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of more than a dozen people associated with a dangerous criminal street gang in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County's Gang Task Force says they began investigating the 59 Brims Bloods street gang in January of 2019. The group, which originally began in the Ocean View Hills of San Diego, has been active for over 10 years in the county and has been connected to prostitution, robbery, assaults, gun sales, drug trafficking, and murder, officials said.

Through the investigation, officials identified multiple members believed to be the leaders of the gangs statewide enterprises, including 34-year-old Martin "Bandana" Smith, identified as the leader of the group in North Carolina and Virginia who was arrested as a result of the investigation.

In July of 2019, officials say the task force identified the Atlanta leader of the gang as 29-year-old Wonnawon Wonzon as well as four other main targets: 29-year-old Sceon Skeffers, 28-year-old Robert Lo, 23-year-old Anthony Savage, and 24-year-old Devery Dees.

The investigation also lead to the arrest of 11 other individuals officials say were identified as either associates or members of the "59 Brims." Those arrested were:

24-year-old Keion King,

19-year-old Brianne Froeliger,

23-year-old Isaiah Lo,

24-year-old Diamonique Dunning,

25-year-old Fred Yarweh,

25-year-old Melia Bennett,

33-year-old Yei Yearney,

38-year-old Renaldo Lawrence,

31-year-old Shunay Rawls,

60-year-old Gwendolyn Francies,

27-year-old Timorthy Thomas.

Along with the arrests, Gwinnett County law enforcement says that they seized 72 grams of fentanyl, 139 grams of heroin, 57 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of MDMA, 2,447 grams of meth, and 18 firearms, of which four were stolen.

“We will combat criminal street gang activity through aggressive enforcement of Georgia laws, Major Cleo Atwater said. "We aim to educate the public about the dangers of joining and participating in criminal street gang activity.”

The investigation into the gang continues. Officials expect more arrests in the future.