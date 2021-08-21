Expand / Collapse search

Police answer call to find car with bullet holes on Hank Aaron Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Edgewood
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate on Hank Aaron Drive where a car was found with gunshot holes. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police said two people were shot in Edgewood early Saturday morning. 

Both people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said a call went out at 5:15 a.m.

Officers found a car with gunshot holes on Hank Aaron Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Officers found a car with gunshot holes on Hank Aaron Drive.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting. 

