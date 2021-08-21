Police answer call to find car with bullet holes on Hank Aaron Drive

article

Police said two people were shot in Edgewood early Saturday morning.

Both people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said a call went out at 5:15 a.m.

Officers found a car with gunshot holes on Hank Aaron Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Officers found a car with gunshot holes on Hank Aaron Drive.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

