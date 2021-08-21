Police answer call to find car with bullet holes on Hank Aaron Drive
article
ATLANTA - Police said two people were shot in Edgewood early Saturday morning.
Both people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police said a call went out at 5:15 a.m.
Officers found a car with gunshot holes on Hank Aaron Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Officers found a car with gunshot holes on Hank Aaron Drive.
Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.