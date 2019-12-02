Police: 3 arrested in Georgia undercover massage parlor sting

Officers have arrested three women after an undercover Hall County massage parlor sting operation.

Officials tell FOX 5 the operation involving the MANS Task Force and the Hall County Sheriff's Office happened at two different businesses on Nov. 26.

The two locations involved in the sting were on the 1700 block of Atlanta Highway in Gainesville and the 4800 block of Golden Barkway in Buford.

In both cases, officials say the suspects are accused of offering to perform sexual acts for money.

In Buford, police arrested 55-year-old Duluth resident Ning Escobar and charged her with keeping a place of prostitution, unlawful massage for lewdness, and masturbation for hire.

At the Gainesville location, officials arrested 59-year-old Kim Kiwi Son Reese and 61-year-old Hyun Ok Greaves. Both are charged with keeping a place of prostitution.