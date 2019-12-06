Police: 2-year-old found safe, search continues for father

Police in Fulton County said the 2-year-old boy who was the subject of a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert system, has been found. The child was abducted on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Sean McGay (Fulton County Police Department)

Fulton County police said Sean McGay was taken at gunpoint around 12:25 p.m. Friday by 36-year-old Sidney Hepburn, the boy’s biological father, from the Economy Inn located along Wendell Drive.

Police said Hepburn got into a fight with the boy’s mother, struck her, and grabbed McGay and a gun. Police said Hepburn then pointed the gun at the mother and left with the toddler. Police said Hepburn told the mother “someone would die today.”

Sidney Hepburn (Fulton County Police Department)

The alert for the toddler and father came out just after 7 p.m. Police said about an hour later, they located McGay with relatives in south Fulton County.

Hepburn's status was not immediately clear. Police said they were taking out warrants against him, but it was not clear if he was in custody yet.

Police consider Hepburn "armed and dangerous."

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.