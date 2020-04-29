Police: 2 suspects arrested in deadly DeKalb County shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in DeKalb County in April, police confirmed.

According to investigators, the victim was seen lying in the street in the 1800 block of Longdale Drive after a shooting on April 22.

Police: 1 dead following shooting in DeKalb County

On April 27, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old suspect. The juvenile suspect was wanted for shooting a person to death and taking money allegedly intended for the purchase of a weapon.

Authorities later identified a second suspect as 19-year-old Eliyahu Benyamin.

Benyamin is suspected of taking McSwain out of the car and leaving him in the road after he was shot by the 15-year-old suspect, according to warrants. Benyamin was arrested Wednesday in Mableton on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Benyamin was taken to the DeKalb County Jail. The juvenile suspect was taken to the regional youth detention center.

Advertisement

Police described the victim, who was later identified as 21-year-old Reeves McSwain, as a black male.

McSwain was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.