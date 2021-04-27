Police: 2 Cartersville teens charged with multiple car break-ins

article

Officers have arrested two teenagers accused of being connected to multiple car break-ins in Cartersville.

Police say on Sunday, officers began receiving multiple calls from victims of car break-ins in the south side of the city.

Monday, investigators were able to obtain security footage they say showed two men entering several vehicles in multiple residential areas.

Officers say they recognized the vehicle involved and identified the suspects as 17-year-old Dakota Simmons and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Monday, officers arrested both suspects and say they were able to recover several stolen items.

Both Simmons and the unnamed 15-year-old were charged with 14 counts of entering auto.

