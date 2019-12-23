Police: 14 shots fired at man at gas station pump in East Point

Police in East Point are trying to find a gunman in an SUV who investigators said pulled up to a gas station pump and opened fire on the man.

It happened at the RaceTrac located in the 3500 block of Camp Creek Parkway. East Point police believe the gunman at least 14 shots at a man filling up his SUV at pump 18. The victim, police said, is lucky to be alive.

The victim, after dodging the barrage of gunfire, was able to get into the SUV and escaped five more gunshots as he drove away.

The suspect got away in a black SUV.

Investigators originally believe this was a potential carjacking, but now question the circumstances. Police are trying to determine if the shooting was targeted, but the victim isn’t sure who or why.

Police believe surveillance video from the gas station will help officers track down the suspect and may lead to a better understanding behind the crime.