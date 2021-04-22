Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Frost Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Georgia teen Jasmine Pressley reported missing

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police say 13-year-old Jasmine was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. (Byron Police Department)

BYRON, Ga. - Georiga police need your help finding a 13-year-old Byron girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday night.

The Byron Police Department says 13-year-old Jasmine Pressley was last seen around 9 p.m. at her home in the Orchard subdivision of the city.

Officials describe Jasmine as being around 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds.

The missing teenager was wearing a black shirt and pants of an unknown color when she went missing.

If you have any information that could help find Jasmine, please call the Byron Police Department at 478-956-2493. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.