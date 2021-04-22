Georgia teen Jasmine Pressley reported missing
article
BYRON, Ga. - Georiga police need your help finding a 13-year-old Byron girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday night.
The Byron Police Department says 13-year-old Jasmine Pressley was last seen around 9 p.m. at her home in the Orchard subdivision of the city.
Officials describe Jasmine as being around 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds.
The missing teenager was wearing a black shirt and pants of an unknown color when she went missing.
If you have any information that could help find Jasmine, please call the Byron Police Department at 478-956-2493.
