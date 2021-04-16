Police: 11-year-old Atlanta girl goes missing while taking out trash
ATLANTA - Update: Atlanta police say 11-year-old Jada Trammell has been found.
Atlanta police are desperately searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.
Police say 11-year-old Jada Trammell left her home on the 1200 block of Lullwater Park Circle to take out the trash and disappeared.
The missing girl is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 70 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is normally in a ponytail.
Trammell was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants.
If you have any information that could help find this missing girl, please call 404-275-8598.
