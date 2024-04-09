Man shot on Piedmont Road in Buckhead
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
FOX 5 learned about the incident Tuesday afternoon.
Police said one man was shot. His current condition is unclear.
2171 Piedmont Road NE (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)
There's been no word on a suspect or potential motive.
FOX 5 is working to learn more about this case.
