Man shot on Piedmont Road in Buckhead

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

FOX 5 learned about the incident Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one man was shot. His current condition is unclear.

2171 Piedmont Road NE (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

There's been no word on a suspect or potential motive.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about this case.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.