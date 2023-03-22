Family grieves after man dies in DeKalb County house fire

Family and friends are sharing memories of a man killed in a DeKalb County house fire earlier this week.

Jamaury Nunez and a pet dog did not make it out as fire tore through their Piedmont Pointe Drive home on Monday morning, his family says. Three others were able to escape and called 911.

Despite DeKalb County firefighters’ quick response and best efforts, Nunez did not make it out.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jamaury Nunez (Supplied)

Nunez’s cousin was in Miami when he heard the news.

"That’s the fastest nine hours I ever drove," Javonta Carter said.

Carter says one phone call brought his trip to an abrupt halt.

"I was so happy when I got this house. So happy. Coming back and seeing it like this it was like, ‘Dang. This is all I had,’" Carter said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DeKalb County firefighters battle a blaze at a home along Piedmont Point Drive on March 20, 2023. (FOX 5)

It was a little after 10 a.m. when the fire tore through the home.

"My cousin said it was a charger that blew up out of nowhere. Just one little charger," Carter said. "They said it spread so fast through the house. It’s crazy."

There were at least six people inside the home.

Carter says his cousin had autism.

"He really probably didn’t know what he was doing in there. He got scared and didn’t know where to go. That was his first time being in that house," Carter said.

"I just hear, ‘It’s a fire.’ I was thinking someone was cooking, and I heard the fire alarm," Joshua said.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ The home where a man was killed earlier in the week in a house fire along Piedmont Point Drive remains vacant on March 22, 2023. (FOX 5)

Joshua was inside when the fire started. The thick black smoke trapped him on the second floor, so he climbed out of the window.

"They were telling me to jump. I didn’t want to. There was a window next to me, and it was so much heat in there that they started to burst. I felt one burst next to me, and it was hot. So I just jumped," Joshua said.

The flames left those who live there with nothing but the clothes on their backs, and grief in their hearts.

"Keep me in your prayers," Carter said.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.