Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Man, dog die in DeKalb County house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said the fire started in a home on Piedmont Pointe Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his dog have died after a fire consumed a home in DeKalb County on Monday.

Officials were dispatched to the home on Piedmont Pointe Drive around 10:10 a.m.

When they got there, three residents were already outside. They told the fire rescue team one more person was still trapped inside.

The team attempted a rescue, but found the victim inside was already deceased. A dog was also found dead in the heavy smoke.

One of the three residents suffered from minor cuts to a hand and foot, but no other injuries were reported.

The investigation into what caused this tragedy remains ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.