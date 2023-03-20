Man, dog die in DeKalb County house fire

article

A man and his dog have died after a fire consumed a home in DeKalb County on Monday.

Officials were dispatched to the home on Piedmont Pointe Drive around 10:10 a.m.

When they got there, three residents were already outside. They told the fire rescue team one more person was still trapped inside.

The team attempted a rescue, but found the victim inside was already deceased. A dog was also found dead in the heavy smoke.

One of the three residents suffered from minor cuts to a hand and foot, but no other injuries were reported.

The investigation into what caused this tragedy remains ongoing.

