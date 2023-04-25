Atlanta police investigating shooting inside Piedmont Park

article

Police say they are investigating a shooting inside Piedmont Park near the 12th Street entrance in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Crime scene tape surrounded the gate along the west side of park and could be seen winding along the nearby path inside it.

Atlanta Police say officers were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to the scene.

Few details have been released, but officers say the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing.

The name of the man has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

The park got a significant security boost with new camera install nearly a year ago. That came in the wake of the brutal stabbing death of Katie Janness and her dog Bowie were brutally, who were found near the entrance of Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive on the south side of the park on July 28, 2021. That case remains unsolved.