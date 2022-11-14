Police: Missing Clayton County woman disappears after leaving for work

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for days.

Officials tell FOX 5 that 45-year-old Phung To Ly left for work at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday and never came back. The family says she usually gets back home at around 8 p.m.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last known to be wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about when Phung To Ly could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.