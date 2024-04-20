Photos: South Fulton celebrated Earth Day with Kendall Rae Johnson's parade, learning fair

Image 1 of 24 ▼ A parade marking Earth Day in South Fulton on April 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

The City of South Fulton hosted the second edition of Kendall Rae's Earth Day Parade and Learning Fair. The event brought the community together for a day dedicated to environmental education and sustainability. The festivities kicked off at the Tri-County shopping center, located at 7494 Old National Highway.

Organized by Georgia’s youngest certified farmer, Kendall Rae Johnson, the event focused on the critical environmental issue of plastic pollution with this year's theme, "Plastic vs. Everyone." The theme emphasized the detrimental impact of plastic on our ecosystems and called for urgent action to address this pervasive problem.

Participants enjoyed a vibrant parade featuring community groups, colorful floats, and displays that showcased the commitment of South Fulton residents to environmental stewardship. The parade was followed by a learning fair, which offered interactive exhibits, hands-on workshops, and insightful speeches from environmental advocates and experts.

Kendall Rae Johnson, a young yet formidable figure in local agriculture and sustainability, led the event. Her dedication to promoting green practices has garnered widespread admiration and support within the community. The Earth Day event not only highlighted her initiatives but also underscored her vision for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious world.