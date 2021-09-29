South Fulton 6-year-old girl named Georgia's youngest certified farmer

Georgia's Kendall Rae Johnson may be little but her passion for growing vegetables is larger than life.

The 6-year-old South Fulton girl holds the designation of Georgia's youngest certified farmer.

Johnson's passion for farming started when she was even younger. According to her website, she started growing fruits and vegetables with her great-grandmother Laura "Kate" Williams - planting cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, and collard greens in a small patio garden.

At 4, Johnson's parents built her a larger garden bed at their home, and she was hooked. Now she invites friends to help harvest everything she's grown.

Tuesday, the City of South Fulton honored the spirited young girl at the Southwest Arts Center.

"Agriculture, by far, remains the state’s largest industry," said South Fulton Mayor William "Bill" Edwards. "Still, it remains an industry with few women. With her enthusiasm, determination and love for gardening, Kendall is about to change that. We are proud of such an accomplished young lady at such a young age."

Johnson has partnered with Georgia state Rep. Mandisha Thomas to raise $85,000 to support young farmers in South Fulton and she's also raising an additional $10,000 to built an outdoor learning space for agricultural science.

To learn more about Kendall Rae Johnson, visit her website.

