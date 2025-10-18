Photos: 'No Kings' protests around metro Atlanta, North Georgia

About 30 different "No Kings" protests took place across metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Saturday. See pictures from some of them below.

Atlanta Civic Center "No Kings" protests

Thousands gathered in downtown Atlanta for a "No Kings" protest that ended with a march to the Georgia State Capitol.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ A 'No Kings' protest started at the Atlanta Civic Center on Saturday before marching to the state capitol. (FOX 5)

PREVIOUS "NO KINGS" STORIES

Cobb County "No Kings" protest

Dozens of people lined the street in Cobb County for a "No Kings" protest.