Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix officer given Narcan after ingesting 'white substance' during traffic stop

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 3:21PM
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - An officer was given Narcan before being taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance while performing a traffic stop near downtown Phoenix.

According to police, officers on Feb. 1 pulled over a car near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. One of the officers walked up to the vehicle and when someone inside the car rolled down a window, "a white substance escaped and was ingested by the officer."

"The officer passed out and was given Narcan," Phoenix Police Lt. Mark Tober said.

MORE: How to get Narcan in Arizona: What it's for, and how to use it

The officer was taken to a hospital and is awake and talking to medical staff.

Three people inside the car were taken into custody. 

More Arizona headlines:

Image 1 of 2

An officer was given Narcan before being taken to a hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness after ingesting an unknown substance while performing a traffic stop near downtown Phoenix. (Rick Davis)