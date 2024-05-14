Phipps Plaza hosing Atlanta debut of Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE flower show

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Atlanta's Phipps Plaza is blooming this May with the Atlanta debut of Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE, a renowned global floral show known for its breathtaking displays in major cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

From May 17 through May 22, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a free, curated exhibition featuring twelve unique fresh floral mannequins inspired by remarkable artists, crafted by some of Atlanta's finest floral designers.

The event will feature local talents from Each Day Florals, Flaura Botanica, Fresh Structures Floral Design, and others, who will showcase their floral creations using fresh cut flowers supplied by Kennicott Atlanta. In addition to viewing these artistic mannequins, visitors can enjoy a variety of interactive experiences. On May 18, Phipps Plaza will host free floral demonstrations, a pop-up flower market, and meet-and-greets with the designers to learn about the inspirations behind their creations.

Further enhancing the experience, Christian Louboutin will kick off the exhibition with a grand opening event featuring a live DJ and light bites. Other luxury brands like Zimmerman and Jimmy Choo will present floral-themed in-store events, while Nobu Hotel Atlanta will display Japanese art-inspired mannequins and host a spring-inspired cocktail demonstration.

This exhibition marks Atlanta's introduction to the Fleurs de Villes 2024 global tour, promising a week of floral beauty and artistic inspiration at Phipps Plaza. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite mannequin for a chance to win a luxurious stay at Nobu Hotel Atlanta, rounding out a truly immersive artistic experience.