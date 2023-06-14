Man says he was kidnapped, robbed, ended up in Buckhead

A southeast Atlanta man says he was kidnapped by three men near his apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Department, officers met the man around 7:40 a.m. at 400 Pharr Road NE in Buckhead. The man told officers he was out running around 2:30 a.m. when he was abducted near Bill Kennedy Way SE.

Police say the man described his abductors as being three men in a black pickup truck. He said he was overpowered by the men as he attempted to fight his way out of it. He said he was able to eventually escape and flag down a passing driver who call 911 for him.

The man told the officer his shoes, phone, and wallet were taken.

The man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for scratches and cuts on his face and head.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.