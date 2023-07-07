Expand / Collapse search

New video shows persons of interest in double shooting during vigil

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Persons of interest in vigil shooting

The Atlanta Police Department released these images showing two people investigators say are persons of interest in a shooting that took place during a vigil on June 19, 2023.

ATLANTA - New video shows what investigators call persons of interest in a shooting at an Atlanta vigil last month which left one man dead and another injured.

The video shows the two persons of interest leaving The Village at Carver apartments located near 200 block of Moury Avenue SE near Prior Road SW around 6 p.m. on June 19.

Atlanta Police say 18-year-old Quentyn Burgess was shot multiple times and died of his injuries at the scene. A second man, 19-year-old Kobe McCrary was shot in the elbow.

Moury Avenue shooting: Persons of interest

Atlanta Police released this video showing two person of interest leaving an Atlanta apartment complex off Moury Avenue following a double shooting during a vigil on June 19, 2023.

It happened during a vigil for two teens who were shot and killed in the same complex a year ago. Investigators say the person responsible was arrested in that case.

Previously, Atlanta Police released video which showed the same two persons of interest as they walked through the actual apartment complex.

Moury Avenue shooting: Person of interest in apartments

Atlanta Police released this video showing two person of interest inside an Atlanta apartment complex off Moury Avenue following a double shooting during a vigil on June 19, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.