New video shows persons of interest in double shooting during vigil

New video shows what investigators call persons of interest in a shooting at an Atlanta vigil last month which left one man dead and another injured.

The video shows the two persons of interest leaving The Village at Carver apartments located near 200 block of Moury Avenue SE near Prior Road SW around 6 p.m. on June 19.

Atlanta Police say 18-year-old Quentyn Burgess was shot multiple times and died of his injuries at the scene. A second man, 19-year-old Kobe McCrary was shot in the elbow.

It happened during a vigil for two teens who were shot and killed in the same complex a year ago. Investigators say the person responsible was arrested in that case.

Previously, Atlanta Police released video which showed the same two persons of interest as they walked through the actual apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.