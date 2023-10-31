Expand / Collapse search
Person struck, killed by MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta police have confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed by a MARTA bus along Cleveland Avenue on Oct. 31, 2023.

ATLANTA - A MARTA bus struck and killed a pedestrian along a busy roadway in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened along Cleveland Avenue, just east of Interstate 75. Atlanta police say officers could offer few details as the incident remains under investigation.

The victim’s name and age has not been released.

The deadly crash comes as trick-or-treaters take to the streets for the annual Halloween tradition and serves as a reminder to motorists to be extremely aware of pedestrians.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.