Person struck, killed by MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta

A MARTA bus struck and killed a pedestrian along a busy roadway in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened along Cleveland Avenue, just east of Interstate 75. Atlanta police say officers could offer few details as the incident remains under investigation.

The victim’s name and age has not been released.

The deadly crash comes as trick-or-treaters take to the streets for the annual Halloween tradition and serves as a reminder to motorists to be extremely aware of pedestrians.

