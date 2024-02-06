Person of Interest sought in connection to Lakewood Avenue armed robbery

article

The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a Person of Interest. The individual in question was captured in photos exiting the same vehicle as the primary suspect during the time of a crime. Authorities believe this Person of Interest is acquainted with the suspect and may have played a role in facilitating the robbery.

The incident in question occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 9:57 a.m. when officers from Atlanta Police Zone 3 responded to a report of a pedestrian robbery at 2808 Lakewood Ave. SW. According to preliminary investigations, a 63-year-old male victim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the specified location.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

It is important to note that individuals providing information are not required to disclose their names or any identifying information, and they remain eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The Atlanta Police Department encourages the community to actively participate in solving this case and ensuring the safety of the neighborhood.