Person hit by MARTA train at Inman Park station

Part of the Inman Park MARTA station was temporarily shut down late Sunday night after officials say someone was hit by a train.

Officials say the collision happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the westbound platform.

According to MARTA, the train hit a person who was leaning over the platform.

Medics transported the person to a local hospital to treat their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

MARTA police closed off the westbound platform for hours to investigate the crash. Operations should now be back to normal.