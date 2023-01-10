2 arrested in Perimeter Mall shooting, victim still recovering

Image 1 of 7 ▼ At least one person was injured in a shooting at Perimeter Mall on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 (FOX 5).

Dunwoody police released the name of the two people who exchanged gunfire in Perimeter Mall last Friday afternoon.

Police say 20-year-old Roykell Holder and 21-year-old Raymond Pierre were together in the mall. Investigators say on Jan. 6 around 4:45 p.m., Holder got into an argument with the victim, 18-year-old Che’saun Lacey, in the lower level food court. Police say Holder shot Lacy, who was able to return fire..

Police say Pierre helped Holder get out of the mall and then drove the pair from the scene.

Officers found Lacey when they arrived at the scene and rushed to him to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say surveillance video was instrumental in identifying the suspects and their vehicle. The pair was later arrested at the Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments in DeKalb County

Holder was also taken to the hospital for wounds he received during the exchange of gunfire. He would be released the next day and join Pierre in the DeKalb County Jail.

Holder is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

Pierre is charged with party to the crime of aggravated battery and reckless conduct.

Lacey remains in serious, but stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Dunwoody police say the shooting remains under investigation.