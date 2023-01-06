Shooting at Perimeter Mall injures at least 1 person, police say

Dunwoody police say at least one person was shot at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody Friday evening.

FOX 5 has confirmed that units from multiple departments have been dispatched to the mall, which is located off Ashford Dunwoody Road.

SkyFOX flew over the mall where numerous police cars with flashing lights and a fire truck could be seen in the parking lot Numerous people could be seen walking quickly out of the mall.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ At least one person was injured in a shooting at Perimeter Mall on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 (FOX 5).

According to Dunwoody police, there is not an active shooter. Authorities have not confirmed if anyone is in custody.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

