Woman found shot to death in car on Doraville road

Doraville police officers are investigating a homicide after finding a woman shot to death inside a car.

Police say the investigation began Saturday night at around 9:30 when an officer noticed a vehicle stopped in the wall lane of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard just south of Tilly Mill Road.

When the officer went to check the vehicle, they found a woman in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

Medics confirmed that the victim was dead at the scene. At this time the victim has not been identified.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been traveling along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Saturday night to please contact investigators at (770) 455-1000.

