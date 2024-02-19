Wrong way: Peachtree City woman caught DUI after car stopped on train tracks

A Peachtree City woman was charged with DUI after making a wrong turn onto some railroad tracks and getting stuck.

An off-duty police officer and his stepson were driving down State Road 74 when they spotted her minivan on the busy tracks just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 and sounded the alarm.

When police pulled up to the crossing, they say they found the minivan pointed down the tracks, as if the driver had been making a right turn.

"The lady driving the vehicle was determined to be DUI. She was nearly three times the legal limit," said Assistant Chief Matt Meyers.

With the driver safely out of the van, the bigger concern for officers was how to get the van off the tracks before the next train.

The tracks belong to CSX. According to the Department of Transportation, that private crossing sees about six freight trains a day.

With a subdivision about a hundred yards away, officers were concerned the van might cause a derailment that could endanger nearby residents.

Police say a heavy-duty tow truck was able to quickly clear the tracks. The woman was charged with driving under the influence.

Peachtree City Police say their DUI numbers are way up since 2019, at an over 200% increase. They said they have seen an 88% jump in daytime DUI, and 94% increase in DUI of drugs.

Police say they found opened containers in the woman's car and believe she was drinking while in the minivan.