Peachtree City Police find thousands in stolen merchandise, 3 arrested

Police have arrested three people who they say targeted Bath & Body Works stores for snatch and run shoplifting.

Peachtree City Police say the Avenue Shopping Center has been hit several times by smash-and-grab robbers. Stores such as Victoria's Secret, Lululemon, and now Bath and Body Works.

Police in Peachtree City credit a shopper with giving the information they needed for an officer to pull over a Camaro involved in a big snatch-and-run robbery of a Bath and Body Works store. Police shared body cam video of the arrest.

Police say inside the car they found more than $2,000 in scented candles and plug in air fresheners. Investigators say the three are responsible for loading up shopping bags and simply walking out with them without paying.

Police say they also found stolen merchandise from another metro Atlanta Bath and Body Works. They believe the three people arrested had targeted that store for this kind of crime.

Under arrest is 32-year-old Meiesha Wallace, 23-year-old DeMarco Wallace, both from Decatur, and 23-year-old Barbara Rutledge Earle of Lithonia. All three have been charged with felony shoplifting and police say more charges are possible.