Peachtree City police release person of interest photo after attack on path

Peachtree City police have released a photo of a person of interest in an altercation between a woman and an unidentified person on Jun 14 on the multi-use path in Peachtree City.

Police say that a woman was walking alone behind the Greens at Braelinn apartment complex on the south side of Peachtree City when someone got behind her and then grabbed her from behind.

She was able to rip off his mask and he took off running.

"She turned around. She gave him a good fight. He obviously got more than what he was expecting to bargain for and removed the mask. Best description we have at this point is just a teenage African American male," said Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta previously that it appears the attacker was attempting to remove a fanny pack from the woman.

The attack happened at around 6:30 p.m. June 14.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Jeff Liebert at 770-632-4047 or email jliebert@peachtree-city.org.