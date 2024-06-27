Peachtree City police seek identity of teen in cart path robbery attempt

Police say she fought him off effectively, ripping off his mask, and potentially injuring him as she sent him running.

Peachtree City police say the attack happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14. A woman was walking alone, and she was right behind the Greens at Braelinn apartment complex on the south side of Peachtree City. Investigators say that she saw someone approaching her. That person got behind her. She did not really notice anything about him at the time, but then she felt him grab her from behind and there was a struggle. Please say she whipped him pretty good, ripped off his mask and sent him running off. May have even hurt him.

"She turned around. She gave him a good fight. He obviously got more than what he was expecting to bargain for and removed the mask. Best description we have at this point is just a teenage African American male," said Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt.

When the attack first occurred, there was significant community concern in Peachtree City that it had been a sexual assault on the cart path system. Police have had a couple of weeks to investigate, and they now say they are fairly confident that this was the motivation.

"She was wearing a fanny pack around her waist, and that appears to be the determined motive behind this incident, was attempting to remove that from her person," Hyatt said.

They encourage everyone to be vigilant on the cart path system here. It’s world famous, of course. They have over 150 miles of these paths through the city. In fact, they have more miles in their path system than most cities, most communities, have in interstate systems. So, they are just encouraging everyone to be aware of this summer.