Peachtree City mom miraculously survives flying deer crash

A Peachtree City mom is lucky to be alive after a deer came crashing through her windshield and landed in the backseat of her car.

"My first reaction was how did it get there and what was the physics of it," Jessica Nauert said.

Whether it was physics, luck or maybe even a miracle, Nauert walked away from what could have been a catastrophic accident, even fatal.

The deer came crashing through the windshield of her car in Coweta County while on her way home from work last week. Another driver had hit it and sent it airborne into Jessica’s car.

"He was spinning and was literally doing somersaults around my head and ended up right behind me."

She showed FOX 5 Atlanta photos of the deer, dead on the back floorboard of her car. She also shared a video of the tow truck driver removing the lifeless deer from her backseat.

Nauert is a mother of two and Sergeant First Class in the Army, so she’s had driver training that she thinks kicked in to help her not crash.

She is also thankful her children were not in the car.

The mating season for deer just ended in mid-November around metro Atlanta, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This time of year is called RUT, and with deer on the run, car collisions are at their highest. For those traveling for the holidays, RUT continues in south and north Georgia well into December.

"I am definitely thankful. Trust me, I am thankful," Nauert said, embracing the holiday spirit.

It will no doubt be an extra special Thanksgiving for Jessica and her family this year.