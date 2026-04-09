Peachtree City crossing guard accident probe leads to citation

The Brief A driver was cited after hitting a crossing guard near Kedron Elementary School last month. Police determined the driver was not speeding or using a phone during the collision. It is currently unknown what specific charges the driver faces or their identity.



The driver who struck a popular crossing guard in Peachtree City last month has been cited following a two-week investigation.

What we know:

Investigators determined the driver was neither speeding nor distracted by a cell phone at the time of the collision.

That finding followed a comprehensive reconstruction by the Peachtree City Police Department.

Because the guard was in the crosswalk at the time of the March 23 incident near Kedron Elementary School, the driver was issued a citation.

The backstory:

David Spatz, affectionately known as "Mr. Dave," was preparing the crosswalk for pedestrians when he was struck.

Based on markers at the scene, Spatz appears to have landed 10 to 15 feet away from the crosswalk.

Spatz, who is in his 70s, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with a head wound.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

As of Thursday, an online fundraiser for Spatz has raised over $31,000.

What we don't know:

Police have not specified the exact charges the driver faces or whether the driver will need to appear in court.

Additionally, officials have not released the driver’s identity.

Spatz current condition was not immediately known.