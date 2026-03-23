Crossing guard hit while working in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A crossing guard was severely injured after being hit by a car in Peachtree City Monday morning.
What we know:
According to police, the crossing guard, who is in his 70s, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with a head wound, but officials have not yet provided an update on his condition.
According to FOX 5's Doug Evans, the guard appears to have been thrown 10 feet after being hit.
The driver stayed on the scene following the collision.
What we don't know:
At this time, police have not said if there will be any further updates regarding the investigation or potential charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Doug Evans speaking with police and going to the scene.