Crossing guard hit while working in Peachtree City

The Brief A crossing guard was severely injured and rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Peachtree City Monday morning. The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with a head wound; reports from the scene indicate the impact threw the guard approximately 10 feet. The driver involved remained at the scene, and police have not yet announced if any charges or citations will be filed.



A crossing guard was severely injured after being hit by a car in Peachtree City Monday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the crossing guard, who is in his 70s, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with a head wound, but officials have not yet provided an update on his condition.

According to FOX 5's Doug Evans, the guard appears to have been thrown 10 feet after being hit.

The driver stayed on the scene following the collision.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not said if there will be any further updates regarding the investigation or potential charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.