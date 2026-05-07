Who shot and killed Amondre Michael Zepeda? Manhunt continues

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The Brief East Point police are searching for suspects in the drive-by shooting death of Amondre Michael Zepeda, who was killed while helping a friend. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest in the Fulton County investigation.



East Point police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are asking for help to identify the people who shot and killed Amondre Michael Zepeda last month.

East Point homicide investigation

What we know:

Amondre Michael Zepeda was at 2186 Ben Hill Rd. in East Point on April 13 at approximately 10:53 p.m. He was assisting a friend with a lawnmower repair when someone in a dark sedan drove by and started shooting.

Officers found Zepeda on the ground with a gunshot wound and took him to Grady Memorial Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Unidentified shooting suspects

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified the shooter or anyone else who may have been inside the dark-colored sedan. It is also unclear what led to the shooting or if Zepeda was the intended target.

Impact on the community

The backstory:

Zepeda was well known in his community as a hardworking man who often helped neighbors with maintenance tasks. He was helping a friend when the unidentified individual opened fire.

Reporting anonymous tips

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting CSGA to 738477, or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.