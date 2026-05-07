Man charged with shooting roommate in Forsyth County

The Brief A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times Wednesday night at a home on Shiloh Road. Forsyth County deputies captured the suspect, identified as the victim's roommate, following an overnight manhunt. Federal authorities have launched an inquiry into the suspect's immigration status as he faces felony assault charges.



A man remains in critical condition after he was shot multiple times at a South Forsyth County home Wednesday night. Authorities arrested his roommate, 35-year-old Jose Luis Delgado Mendoza, near Redi Road less than 24 hours after the shooting.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the home on Shiloh Road shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call. They located a man who had been shot multiple times and provided medical care until he could be transported to a hospital.

Detectives, the fugitive unit, and other sheriff’s office staff searched through the night before catching Mendoza in central Forsyth County shortly before noon Thursday. While Mendoza is currently charged with aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office said additional charges could be forthcoming.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified detectives that Mendoza does not appear to be in the country legally. Federal authorities have opened an inquiry into his immigration status while he is held at the Forsyth County Jail.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ron Freeman said he is proud of the teamwork shown by his deputies and support staff to catch the suspect so quickly.

"I am extremely proud of the professionalism, teamwork, and dedication displayed by everyone involved," Freeman said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or updated his condition beyond stating he remains in critical care.