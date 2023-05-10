Mother afraid baby would drug test positive flees hospital after birth

Peachtree City Police say a mother of a newborn who fled an Atlanta hospital four hours after delivery was arrested four days later at a doctor’s office. They say she had been afraid the baby boy would test positive for drugs.

The staff at a Peachtree City pediatrician’s office called police April 28 when the couple refused to identify themselves or provide information about the four-day-old baby who they had brought in for a checkup. Police say workers also discovered the couple’s car had no license plate.

Police say among other things the staff worried the baby may not belong to the couple.

Police say 36-year-old Heather Spurlock-Goode and her boyfriend 34-year-old Joshua McCormick were wanted for felony crimes in Colorado and the SUV they were driving was stolen.

Police say it was no crime to leave the hospital four hours after delivery, whatever the reason. But with the felony warrants, the stolen SUV, drugs found inside it and on McCormick, they took the couple into custody and turned the baby over to DFACS.

Peachtree CitPolice say the couple remains locked up in the Fayette County Jail, awaiting extradition to Colorado. They say at last word, the baby was in the custody of DFACs.