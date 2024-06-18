New Peach Cobbler Factory giving out free samples in Marietta

article

If you have a sweet tooth, you may want to find your way to the grand opening of the Peach Cobbler Factory in Marietta next week.

Since 2013, the dessert shop known for its decadent menu has made its home in almost two dozen states, with 11 stores in just Georgia alone. Now, it's Marietta's turn to get a taste.

The new shop is located at The Avenue West Cobb at 3625 Dallas Highway #840. On June 27, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. followed by the grand opening party complete with a live DJ and giveaways. We hear there will be plenty of free treats, so come hungry.

The Peach Cobbler Factory located in Marietta.

If you're not familiar with The Peach Cobbler Factory, check out the full menu here. The cobblers come in unique flavors, like mango peach, sweet potato pecan, and cinnamon praline peach. There are assorted cookies, including salted caramel, vanilla Butterfinger, chocolate cherry cordial and nutty nutella. With the banana puddings, you have your choice of peanut butter and jelly, coconut cream pie, and bourbon pecan – just to name a few. We'd be writing all day if we told you about the Belgian waffles, brownies, churros, pudd-n shakes and more, too.

If you miss out on Thursday, don't worry. The party will keep going the following day.