Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago

It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it.

Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.

"When you don’t know at least it would bring a little bit of closure. But when you don’t know it’s the constant questioning of why come one why would you come here why would you do that to him," Joshua’s wife Nicoele Mitchell said.

Nicoele said there isn’t a second that goes by that she doesn't think of her husband.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Joshua Mitchell From: FOX 5 Atlanta

"He loved his experience in that he gained and the friendships that he gained in as a marine. He began his journey flipping houses and things of that nature and I saw that passion in him," she explained.

"Like they say with superman you can’t take him down, and I saw him as superman you know that nothing was going to happen to him," she added.

Paulding County deputies say neighbors along Warrington Drive reported hearing gunshots the night of December 17th. That’s when deputies found Joshua shot to death in his driveway around 9:40pm.

Officials say Joshua Mitchell was found shot to death here in his driveway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating Joshua’s case but have not identified a suspect or a motive.

Nicoele says her family has leaned on each other and friends for support especially for the young daughters he leaves behind.

"They can’t get a dad back. That’s what’s unfortunate. Because they didn’t deserve it," Nicoele said.

They’re hoping soon they’ll have more answers about what happened.

"I just hope it’s not wishful thinking you know I just have to pray that one day that phone call will come," Nicoele explained.

If you have any information about this case you’re asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations tip line or use its mobile app.