Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial

Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize.

The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to unveil the new addition.

(Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

In the service, they thanked several donors and sponsors, as well as fellow metro Atlanta K-9 teams for supporting them in the process.

Various law enforcement agencies join the Georgia State Patrol in honoring K-9 Figo, who killed in the line of duty last week, with a procession on Oct. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

This new statue came just two days after the Georgia State Police held a funeral for fallen K-9 officer Figo, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The purpose of Paulding County's new monument is to remember their own fallen canines: Babe, Basco, Molly, Rudi and Chico.