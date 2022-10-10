Georgia State Patrol K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Various law enforcement agencies join the Georgia State Patrol in honoring K-9 Figo, who killed in the line of duty last week, with a procession on Oct. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo, killed in the line of duty last week following a chase and standoff, will be laid to rest Monday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol troopers are transporting the pup to Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs for a ceremony.

Figo was killed Oct. 7 after a police chase.

MURDER SUSPECT, K-9 OFFICER DEAD AFTER CHASE THROUGH CLAYTON COUNTY

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that state troopers were chasing a possible murder suspect.

It started when Clayton County police officers said they saw a vehicle associated with an ongoing murder investigation.

GSP joined the chase, bringing Figo along.

Troopers said the car chase ended with a PIT maneuver and the suspect fled into the woods.

Figo was sent into the forest to sniff him out.

"A couple of minutes after they sent the dog into the woods you started to hear gunfire," said Delbert Sanders, a witness.

The man responsible for Figo's death was killed when troopers and deputies returned fired, investigators said. GBI's report said troopers and deputies opened fire him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story has been updated to reflect Figo worked with the Georgia State Patrol.