Clayton County intersection shut down while authorities attempt to arrest murder suspect, police say

FOX 5 Atlanta is monitoring police activity near the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Riverdale Road in Clayton County.

Officers at the scene said authorities were trying to arrest a murder suspect nearby. It's unclear if the suspect is in custody.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol units blocking the area. There appeared to be a car crashed in a ditch nearby.

The intersection is southeast of West Clayton Elementary School.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw authorities loading a police K9 on a stretcher and into a Georgia State Patrol helicopter away from the scene in Fayette County.

