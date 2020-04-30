Expand / Collapse search

Paulding County police search for missing teenager

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County police are seeking the public's help in their search for a runaway 13-year-old. 

According to investigators, John Gamble was last seen in the area of Regency Drive near Bill Carruth Parkway on April 30 around 5 p.m. 

He was last seen wearing black clothes with red shoes.

Gamble is described by police as a black male, around 5 feet and 7 inches tall. 

Anyone with information on Gamble's whereabouts should contact the Paulding County Police Department or dial 911.